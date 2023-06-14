The Alibi Owners Sue Marc Geiger and SaveLive For “Breach of Contract, Interference and Fraud’

Geiger, a former global co-head of music at WME and former WME principal John Fogelman created SaveLive in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic that saw many venues close temporarily, with the smaller independent venues being hit the hardest. SaveLive sought to establish agreements with these smaller venues such as The Alibi or outlets that needed financial support due to the pandemic. SaveLive proposed a capital infusion to the venues, but in return, the company would gain 51% control over the businesses.
However, Tusquellas and Garo now claim that the investment deal allowed SaveLive to acquire their business without offering a fair and justifiable price. They contend that Geiger and his company misled them into accepting the investment under the wrong pretenses, exploiting the difficult circumstances imposed by the pandemic.