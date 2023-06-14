SZA And Lizzo To Headline Made In America 2023

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CelebrityAccess) — Jay-Z’s Made In America music festival returns to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway this with a lineup lead by headliners SZA and Lizzo.

Set for Labor Day weekend, the festival will run for two days in 2023, taking place on September 2nd and 3rd.

Artists announced for 2023 will include performances from Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, TiaCorine, Eem Triplin, Flau’jae Johnson, Tanerélle, Weston Estate.

As well, Mase and Cam’ron will team up for a very special joint set, organizers said.

Additionally, for 2023, the Cause Village will make its return to the festival, supporting the work of organizations that focus on an array of causes ranging from education, voter registration, animal welfare, LGBTQIA+ rights, arts & culture, social justice, mental health, and more.

To purchase tickets from Made In America visit https://www.madeinamericafest.com.