The Cheat Code Podcast Episode 64: Make The Connection

In this episode, our hosts emphasize the importance of treating your passion like a job and working on building your path to success. They discuss the significance of researching your audience and understanding how they consume content on their platform of choice. It’s not just about talent; it’s about building a dedicated fan base and connecting with your audience on a deeper level.

They explore the difference between supporters and fans and how targeting each group can lead to desired results. Our hosts also shed light on battle-rappers’ challenges and the stigma surrounding their ability to push records. They discuss the evolving landscape of the music industry in 2023 and why simply making music is no longer enough.

Soundcloud Early Preview: Get an exclusive early preview of this episode on Soundcloud. Stream it now at Soundcloud Early Preview Link and be the first to gain valuable insights from our hosts.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Cheat Code LIVE Event: Save the date! Join us for The Cheat Code LIVE event on 7/8/23. This exciting event will feature live performances, industry insights, and networking opportunities. Secure your spot now by getting your tickets at Eventbrite Link. You can also find more details about the event on Facebook Events, Songkick, and Bandsintown.

• Facebook Events: Facebook Events Link

• Songkick: Songkick Link

• Bandsintown: Bandsintown Link

Success in the music industry requires more than talent; it requires making connections, understanding your audience, and taking strategic steps toward your goals. Join us in this episode as we unlock the cheat code to make connections and pave your way to success. Stream the episode, mark your calendar for The Cheat Code LIVE event, and prepare to level up your music career!

Make sure to follow The Cheat Code Podcast on social media for more updates and insights: