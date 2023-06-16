Grammy-Nominated Artist Zhu Announces ‘The Grace Tour’ For This Fall

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-nominated artist Zhu has announced his Live Nation (LN) produced North American headlining tour for Fall 2023. The Grace Tour kicks off in Toronto on September 14. It hits major cities, including Chicago, San Francisco and Brooklyn, before wrapping in Los Angeles with back-to-back nights at the Hollywood Palladium. This is Zhu’s first headline tour since 2018.
Joining him on tour is support from Channel Tres (DJ set) on the Brooklyn and San Francisco dates, Claptone at Red Rocks, Hayden James on the LA dates and Noizu on select dates throughout the tour.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale for US dates on Monday (June 19). Additional presales will run concurrently throughout the week, including an Artist presale starting Tuesday (June 20). Public on-sale begins Friday (June 23) at 10 am local time.
In addition to the upcoming tour, Zhu kicked off summer performing at Lighting in a Bottle and will be playing numerous more festivals this summer, including Bumbershoot and Goldrush. In addition to the festivals, Zhu returns to London on August 4 for his first headline show in the UK capital since 2015.
ZHU THE GRACE TOUR DATES
09.14 Toronto, ON Rebel
09.15 London, ON London Music Hall
09.16 Montreal, QC MTELUS
09.19 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
09.21 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Mirage
09.25 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre
09.26 New Haven, CT Toad’s Place
09.28 Boston, MA House of Blues
09.30 Washington, DC The Anthem
10.02 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
10.04 Austin, TX ACL Live
10.06 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center
10.07 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10.11 Madison, WI The Sylvee
10.12 Chicago, IL Radius
10.14 Minneapolis, MN Armory
10.17 Boise, ID Revolution Concert House
10.19 Sacramento, CA Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
10.20 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10.27 Vancouver, BC Harbour Events Centre
10.28 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
11.01 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
11.04 Magna, UT The Great Saltair
11.09 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
11.10 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
ZHU – FESTIVAL AND EUROPE TOUR DATES
07.20 Ostrava, Czechia Colours of Ostrava 2023
07.21 Dubrovnik, Croatia Revelin Culture Club
07.22 Zurich, Switzerland ZOA City
07.28-30 Plock, Poland Audioriver Festival 2023
07.29 Istanbul, Turkey Zorlu Center
07.30 Izmir, Turkey YUZU Beach
08.4 London, UK Lafayette
08.5 Cluj-Napoca, Romania Untold Festival
09.2-3 Seattle, WA Bumbershoot 2023
10.7-8 Avondale, AZ Goldrush 2023
11.17-19 Mexico City, MX Corona Capital