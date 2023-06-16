Grammy-Nominated Artist Zhu Announces ‘The Grace Tour’ For This Fall

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-nominated artist Zhu has announced his Live Nation (LN) produced North American headlining tour for Fall 2023. The Grace Tour kicks off in Toronto on September 14. It hits major cities, including Chicago, San Francisco and Brooklyn, before wrapping in Los Angeles with back-to-back nights at the Hollywood Palladium. This is Zhu’s first headline tour since 2018.

Joining him on tour is support from Channel Tres (DJ set) on the Brooklyn and San Francisco dates, Claptone at Red Rocks, Hayden James on the LA dates and Noizu on select dates throughout the tour.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale for US dates on Monday (June 19). Additional presales will run concurrently throughout the week, including an Artist presale starting Tuesday (June 20). Public on-sale begins Friday (June 23) at 10 am local time.

In addition to the upcoming tour, Zhu kicked off summer performing at Lighting in a Bottle and will be playing numerous more festivals this summer, including Bumbershoot and Goldrush. In addition to the festivals, Zhu returns to London on August 4 for his first headline show in the UK capital since 2015.

ZHU THE GRACE TOUR DATES

09.14 Toronto, ON Rebel

09.15 London, ON London Music Hall

09.16 Montreal, QC MTELUS

09.19 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

09.21 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Mirage

09.25 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre

09.26 New Haven, CT Toad’s Place

09.28 Boston, MA House of Blues

09.30 Washington, DC The Anthem

10.02 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

10.04 Austin, TX ACL Live

10.06 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

10.07 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10.11 Madison, WI The Sylvee

10.12 Chicago, IL Radius

10.14 Minneapolis, MN Armory

10.17 Boise, ID Revolution Concert House

10.19 Sacramento, CA Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

10.20 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10.27 Vancouver, BC Harbour Events Centre

10.28 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

11.01 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

11.04 Magna, UT The Great Saltair

11.09 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

11.10 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

ZHU – FESTIVAL AND EUROPE TOUR DATES

07.20 Ostrava, Czechia Colours of Ostrava 2023

07.21 Dubrovnik, Croatia Revelin Culture Club

07.22 Zurich, Switzerland ZOA City

07.28-30 Plock, Poland Audioriver Festival 2023

07.29 Istanbul, Turkey Zorlu Center

07.30 Izmir, Turkey YUZU Beach

08.4 London, UK Lafayette

08.5 Cluj-Napoca, Romania Untold Festival

09.2-3 Seattle, WA Bumbershoot 2023

10.7-8 Avondale, AZ Goldrush 2023

11.17-19 Mexico City, MX Corona Capital