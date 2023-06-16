Shore Fire Media Promotes Nick Jurich To Junior Account Executive

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Shore Fire Media, a leading Public Relations (PR) firm specializing in entertainment, arts, and culture, has promoted Nick Jurich to Jr. Account Executive.

A graduate of the University of TN, Knoxville, Jurich previously held the position of Publicity Assistant within the company. Based in Shore Fire’s Nashville office, Jurich has consistently demonstrated dedication, talent and determination across numerous PR campaigns.

A Chicago native, Jurich started with Shore Fire as an intern while at the University of TN, where he obtained a BS in Marketing with a minor in Music Business. After graduation, he joined the company full-time in 2022. Throughout his tenure at Shore Fire, Jurich has played a vital part in successful campaigns for renowned musicians, creators, and companies, including Naomi Raine, Railbird Music Festival, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, Daniel Tashian/Big Yellow Dog Music, Crowder and Chase Matthew.

Jaclyn Carter, Vice President at Shore Fire, stated, “Nick’s exceptional dedication and talent have been evident since he joined our team. His strategic thinking, creativity, and strong work ethic have significantly impacted our campaigns. We are thrilled to promote Nick to the position of Jr. Account Executive. We are confident he will continue to thrive in this new role, bringing valuable contributions to our clients and the company.”

In his new role, Jurich will take on expanded responsibilities, leveraging his experience and knowledge to contribute to publicity campaigns for diverse artists and projects. Jurich’s promotion exemplifies Shore Fire’s commitment to fostering talent within the company and solidifies his position as a critical contributor to the continued growth and success of the organization.