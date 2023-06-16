L.A. Live’s Entertainment And Sports District To Be Renamed Peacock Theater

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – L.A. Live, AEG’s 4 million square foot downtown sports and entertainment district, will officially bear the Peacock name as of July 11, 2023.

In a multi-year naming rights agreement between AEG, a leading sports and live entertainment company and Peacock, NBCUniversal’s premium streaming service, the 7,100-capacity concert and special events venue, formerly known as Microsoft Theater, will be renamed Peacock Theater.

In addition, the district’s 40,000-square-foot open-air plaza, formerly known as XBOX Plaza, will be known as Peacock Place. The deal, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, aligns the brands and establishes Peacock as the exclusive streaming partner of L.A. Live. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“Like Peacock, L.A. LIVE is at the epicenter of premium original entertainment, exhilarating sports, one-of-a-kind experiences and extreme fandom,” said Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock, and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “Through Peacock Theater and Peacock Place, we’ll have the opportunity to bring all the elements of our brand to life with the millions of fans who visit L.A. LIVE each year while partnering with the incredible team at AEG to further cement Peacock as the ultimate destination for audiences.”

“We are ecstatic for the opportunity to be able to partner with the amazing leadership team at Peacock for this long-term relationship,” said Nick Baker, Chief Operating Officer of AEG Global Partnerships. “The content within the Peacock platform is ideal for our audiences, and the synergies between both organizations around our variety of events is limitless.”

With the new agreement, Peacock will have an enhanced brand presence across the L.A. Live campus, including interior and exterior signage at Peacock Theater, fixed signage at Peacock Place, a branded content studio, and customized fan activations and brand integrations throughout select locations of the entertainment district.

Peacock will also receive signature digital signage elements, including a brand-new, dedicated LED marquee at the corner of Figueroa and Olympic Boulevards, one of downtown LA’s busiest intersections. The forthcoming LED marquee will feature two state-of-the-art video boards permanently attached to L.A. LIVE’s façade and provide Peacock with 100% share of voice, 365 days a year.

“We are incredibly excited for this groundbreaking partnership with Peacock and AEG,” said Lee Zeidman, President Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE. “We are looking forward to the opportunity to collaborate with Peacock to create new content and programming to complement our existing roster of amazing concerts, awards shows, and special events we are known for at all of our iconic L.A. LIVE venues.”