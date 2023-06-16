Agent Peter DeSantis Joins 33 & West as Head of Talent and Music Crossover

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Former United Talent Agency (UTA) agent Peter DeSantis is joining independent talent agency 33 & West (33W), as announced by the agency on Thursday (June 15).

The agency specializes in representing and developing musicians, comedians, and film and TV entertainment industry professionals. The Wrap reports the newly created position supports their rapid growth and roster of talent looking to crossover into different mediums to expand their brand, build new audiences, and increase their reach across multiple platforms.

“The artists on our roster and who we seek to work with possess a unique harmony of talent and imagination, and who, with guidance and experience like Peter’s, can provide clients within our ecosystem the extraordinary opportunity to transcend boundaries and cross over into different mediums,” JJ Cassiere, Co-Founder, 33W said in a statement. “Peter’s background aligns perfectly with our vision for growing the agency, and he will be able to provide tremendous value to our current clients who are ready to expand beyond their roots.”

While at UTA, DeSantis worked as a Music Crossover Agent working with Post Malone, Dominic Fike, Travis Bennett, Action Bronson, and many others. As a member of the Music Crossover Department, which he helped create in 2016, he was responsible for crafting the careers of musicians, actors, and stand-up comedians to expand their visibility.

33W’s client roster includes musical acts Santa Fe Klan, Dance Gavin Dance, and Devo; Comedians Eddie Griffin, Eric D’Alessandro and Masood Boomgaard; Film directors Julie Pacino and SpiderOne, among others.