Post-Punk Husband and Wife Duo Volores Announce Headlining Summer Tour

DENVER, CO (CelebrityAccess) – Husband-wife duo Volores, consisting of Flogging Molly bassist Nathen Maxwell and his singer/songwriter wife, Shelby Maxwell, has announced a headlining summer tour supporting their debut album Ages. The duo will tour throughout the Pacific Northwest, Mountain West and California.

Their debut release explores love, life and death themes through dark Americana, post-punk motifs and frank lyricism. In addition, it celebrates the shared musical passion that brought the Maxwells together – lifting inspiration from Leonard Cohen to Elliot Smith to Interpol and The Cure – with unfiltered expressions that cast personal shadows in plain sight, only coated with intuitive melodies and elegant songcraft.

Shelby spent several years crafting the songs that would become Ages, often while Nathen was on tour with Celtic-punk icons Molly. She sent her home demos to Nathen out on the road for structuring and arranging.

“This is an extension of my life’s work, of Shelby’s life’s work,” Nathen said. “Our ambition is to maximize this band within the time that we have to do it.”

Ages was recorded over five days at Sonic Ranch – the world’s largest residential recording studio complex. Other artists that have recorded there include Beach House, Sparta, Old 97’s, The Mountain Goats, At The Drive-In, Band of Horses, Sleepercar and Bon Iver.

Relentlessly authentic, Volores’ broad appeal lies in its raw channeling of the human condition, including mental health, that they’ve experienced and walked through together.

“I feel like the honesty and vulnerability is a large part of what makes us accessible and human,” offered Shelby. “I’m screaming my fears and insecurities out into the world.”

Volores and drummer Art Brown kick off their mini-trek in Santa Fe, NM, at the Santa Fe Plaza on July 6.