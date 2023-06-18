The Head and the Heart’s Down In The Valley Festival Partners With Social Impact & Digital Marketing Platform Propeller

NAPA, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Propeller, a social impact and digital marketing platform that partners nonprofits with festivals, venues, artists, and music lovers, has partnered with The Head and the Heart band and their inaugural boutique festival – Down in the Valley. The 2023 festival occurs at the Oxbow Riverstage in Napa, CA, September 2 – 3.

Fans can visit Propeller to take action to win a VIP trip to taste wine with the band at the festival. The package includes 2 Gold VIP tickets, a signed festival poster, a signed drum head, complete vinyl package, painting by Matty and Charity of the band, round-trip travel, hotel accommodations, rideshare credit and more! Actions taken benefit The Head And The Heart’s Rivers and Roads Foundation, which assists Seattle-based youth music programs, and The Human Rights Campaign.

Down In The Valley Festival will feature multiple sets from The Head And The Heart along with riveting performances from some of today’s top indie rock and folk singer-songwriters such as Waxahatchee, Dawes, Madison Cunningham, Faye Webster, Rayland Baxter, Miya Folick and more. Weekend and single-day tickets are available HERE.

By pairing non-profit organizations with artists, festivals and events, Propeller creates marketing campaigns that promote activism by rewarding cause-related actions with free concert tickets, exclusive experiences, access to fans’ favorite musicians, and more. The public benefit corporation has over 1.5 million registered users, raised more than $6.5 million, generated nearly 9 million socially-conscious actions, and scored some of its most significant artist tour partnerships to date – such as Lizzo’s Juneteenth giveback, Justin Bieber’s Generosity Fund, Tenacious D’s Voter Registration Campaign, and Aly & AJ’s The Trevor Project/To Write Love On Her Arms campaign.

Propeller also launched a major partnership with Red Rocks for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, with the platform on-site at every show and offering all performing artists the opportunity to select a non-profit to encourage their fans to support. Attendees take action with the chance to win meet-and-greets, upgraded tickets, side-stage viewing, and access to on-site afterparties with the performers, and the efforts generated almost 300,000 actions and raised nearly $250,000 to date.

Propeller was also a presence at music festivals this year, featuring activations at fests including Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Desert Daze and Welcome to Rockville. Offering a wide range of causes artists can support, from Save The Music to Human Rights Campaign to Noise for Now, Propeller ethically shares campaign and engagement data with its partners, resulting in a deep level of fan engagement with the artists and the issues they support.