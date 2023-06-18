Warner Music Spain and Warner Chappell Music Spain Host Songwriting Camp In Madrid

MADRID, SPAIN (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music (WM) Spain and Warner Chappell Music (WCM) Spain hosted a summer songwriting camp at The Music Station in Madrid this past week (June 12 – June 16). The event brought together some of the most prominent Spanish and Latin American artists and songwriters who created new music and performed in the Music Station’s live venue.

The camp happened as Latin music – particularly Musica Mexicana is exploding on the charts worldwide. Five of the top six songs on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart are by Latin music artists – including the track “La Bebe” by WM’s Yng Lvcas, who performed on the opening night of the Madrid camp, along with Arturo, DannyLux and Franco Rey in a Musica Mexicana showcase.

WM and WCM Spain welcomed an impressive line-up of domestic songwriters and artists, including Spanish musicians such as Alvaro de Luna, Blas Canto, Leo Rizzi, Paul Alone, Xavibo, Yoly Saa and others. In addition to those named above, domestic artists, including Yami Safdie, Gino Mella, Leon Leiden, Natalie Perez, Angela Torres, Dahro and Dahili, traveled to Madrid for the week-long camp.

Producers Andres Saavedra, Dodo Foie, FakeGuido, Garabatto, Jorge Chapas, Kabasaki, Kickbombo, Lowlight, Menend, Nuviala and 3KMKZ were on-site driving and facilitating studio sessions.

Guillermo Gonzalez, President of Warner Music Iberia, said: “Latin music continues to grow around the world, and it’s important that we build an environment where our local artists have the opportunity to create and propel the music beyond our borders. The team has reimagined the concept of a songwriting camp, pushing the experience beyond its limits by inviting DSPs and content creators to participate. This fosters a collaborative environment where artists, writers, and producers can showcase their talents in The Music Station while also opening the doors for fans and other music professionals to join.”

Santiago Menéndez-Pidal, President of Warner Chappell Music Southern Europe, added: “This camp was a great opportunity to bring together Warner Chappell writers and Warner Music artists in our state-of-the-art studios to create some magic. It’s already proving a special week as we watch the sparks of ideas that’ll become future hits.”