Shawn Crahan To Miss The Rest of Slipknot’s European Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan provided an update for fans, announcing that he will miss the remainder of the band’s European tour while he continues to attend to family matters in the U.S.

Crahan first revealed that he was stepping back from the tour in early June, telling fans he was heading home to support his wife, who was suffering from an undisclosed illness.

He rejoined Slipknot in time for the band’s performance at the Download Festival along with several other shows but now, he’s headed stateside again.

Hello to all of our fans. Unfortunately, I had to return back home to be with my wife due to her medical situation,” Crahan shared via social media. “Thank you for the overwhelming support for the few shows I was able to make. I’m so sorry for missing the remainder of these shows, I was really looking forward to being there. As always, I’m so gracious for your overwhelming support for our family. I will be seeing you all at our shows in July. See you soon and hail Slipknot.”