The Arctic Monkeys Cancel Dublin Show Due To Illness

DUBLIN (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, the Arctic Monkeys announced that their upcoming concert in Dublin has been canceled as the band’s vocalist/guitarist Alex Turner treated for throat trouble.

“We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marley Park in Dublin Tomorrow,” a rep for the Monkeys shared on social media. “Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.”

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans. Full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser’s account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days,” the statement added.

As of Monday, the Monkeys are still on the schedule for their headlining performance at the Glastonbury Festival on Friday.