New Spotify Desktop App Will Help Deepen The Artist-Fan Connection

(Hypebot) — Spotify has released a redesign of its desktop app that includes a revamped Library and Now Playing view and easier pathways to learn more about the song and artist you are listening to.

While the main content area is unchanged, on the left side of the app window Spotify is now anchoring a new Your Library view designed to make it easier to find and access the mountains of saved music, playlists, and podcasts that most users accumulate

On the right side, Spotify’s Now Playing view displays the current song or podcast the user is listening to.

Better Artist Discovery

In a major change that’s good news for artists working to form a deeper connection with fans, it’s now also much easier for listeners to find more information about a song and artist along with info on tour dates and merch within Now Playing.

Spotify offered this summary of the changes: