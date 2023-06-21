Superior Music Publishing Signs Deal With LGBTQ+ Pioneer Amy Douglas

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Independent music publishing company Superior Music Company welcomes New York City-based songwriter and LGBTQ+ pioneer Amy Douglas to a worldwide publishing administration deal.

Douglas’ incredible voice and stellar songwriting skills has made her dance music’s bonafide rock chick. Looking through the list of songwriters Douglas has collaborated with is like a list of dance music royalty, including Horse Meat Disco, Juan MacLean, Luke Solomon, Soul Clap, Low Steppa and more. Douglas’ songwriting and voice has been featured on releases on DFA and Glitterbox Records.

Douglas is also known for composing “Something More,” a standout track on Roisin Murphy’s most recent album and tour, as well as Douglas’ house music hit under her own name, “Never Saw It Coming.”

A true disco diva, she takes glitz and glam with her everywhere she goes, evident when she performed to thousands at New York City Pride in 2019. Douglas’ new collaborations include starting her own imprint Ladyballs Records with her creative partner Tim Wagner, and being a brand spokesperson for hip NYC shoe company Modern Vice.

Says Superior Music Publishing founder Mara Kuge, “Amy’s smarts, songwriting talent and deep connections within the dance music world make her a perfect addition to the Superior roster. We’re here to be her partners as she creates her upcoming hits, and we’re excited to hear and represent them.”

Adds Douglas, “I am absolutely honored to join a family of such great songwriters with Superior Music Publishing, no less as a woman? It will never be lost on me that Superior is female helmed. It’s a great honor to be represented by the crème de la crème.”