Country Artist Kyle Clark Signs With Daschent, WME and STEM For Exclusive Representation

June 21, 2023 – NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Rising Country music singer/songwriter Kyle Clark has signed with WME for booking, Stem for distribution and Daschent for management.

A Georgia native, Clark moved to Nashville in 2019 and has garnered cuts from Lily Rose, Mitchell Tenpenny, Filmore, Jon Pardi and Restless Road. Moving to Music City during the pandemic didn’t deter his motivation or songwriting skills. Clark found viral success with his song, “Hope It’s Hot Out,” in 2022 – amassing nearly 30 million streams.

News of the signings comes as Clark’s new seven-track LP, I Hope It’s Hot Out … Again, has been released. It includes three previously released tracks and three new songs.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with KC since he arrived on Music Row, and I have no doubt that what he has accomplished in such a short amount of time in town (and despite a global pandemic) is just the tip of the iceberg,” says Dane Schmidt, Founder and Owner of Daschent. “There are so many positive things to be said about Kyle as a songwriter and artist, but it’s who he is as a human being, his values, work ethic, and love for his family and fiance we’re most proud to represent. We look forward to continuing our journey together with Morgan, Jeff and the amazing folks at WME and STEM joining us on what’s going to be a fun ride.”

“Kyle Clark’s brand of country music is one that audiences can’t help but love,” adds STEM’s Country Head of Artist Relations, Jeff Tobias. “STEM is thrilled to be working alongside Kyle and the daschent team as they roll out this next wave of exciting new music.”

Clark began 2023 on the road with Tyler Farr, Spencer Crandall and Tyler Braden.

“I am so excited to announce my partnership with Daschent, STEM, and WME,” says Clark of the signings. “It’s an incredible feeling to know I’m working with people who believe in what I’m building. In this industry, it’s not just about making great music; it’s also about surrounding yourself with great people too. I truly feel like I am surrounding myself with the right pieces that will help continue my career growth.”