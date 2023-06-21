Bell’s Beer Garden Renovations Set Up For 2023 Summer Concert Season

June 21, 2023 – KALAMAZOO, MI (CelebrityAccess) – Bell’s Beer Garden has been busy making several renovations before the 2023 Summer concert series begins this week.

The most noticeable difference for concert attendees will be the absence of the 27-year-old white oak stage arch removed on June 2. Other improvements include a new look stage, expanded viewing area, more seating options, a third outdoor bar and increased capacity.

Val Walters, Concerts and Events Manager at Bell’s told MLive the changes make way for a newer, more modern design that will better accommodate touring artists, including the stage being completely covered for the artists, unlike the old stage.

“Looking back at the history of Bell’s and its place in the music landscape of Kalamazoo, we realize just how important it is as a space,” Walters said. “Change, inevitably, is really hard. I struggle with the change personally, but I’m just incredibly excited to move forward and continue to invest in our space and to really be a welcoming environment for our community and touring acts.”

The venue’s beloved Bell’s Sun that long hung above the stage has been relocated to the Eccentric Cafe and now hangs above the bar. Other pieces of the wooden structure will be repurposed and later used throughout the beer garden, Walters said.

The outdoor patio fencing has been removed, which gives concertgoers a clear view of the stage from the raised patio, as well as a place to sit and enjoy a meal or beer during a show, Walters said to MLive.

Bell’s capacity has increased from 1,000 to 1,200 with the change – and the patio will become a ticketed area. For the 2023 season, seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. However, ticketholders who require ADA accessibility may contact the venue in advance to reserve seating.

The renovations are done in time for Phish bassist Mike Gordon, who takes the stage on Wednesday (June 21). In addition, the venue has three sold-out show this season: Toad the Wet Sprocket, Sierra Ferrell and Shakey Graves with Lucious.

The August 9 show, featuring Railroad Earth, Yonder Mountain String Band and Leftover, is nearing a sellout.

“I’m really excited for the production value that Mike Gordon is going to bring for our very first show back in the garden,” Walters said. “Phish is so well known for their production and even Mike as a solo artist. He is going to be bringing such a high level of musicianship and production that folks are going to be able to see.”

The full summer schedule is as follows (all Bell shows are for 21 and older):

June 21: An evening with Mike Gordon of Phish

June 23: An evening with Yo La Tengo

June 27: Toad the Wet Sprocket with Marcy Playground (Sold Out)

June 30: black midi

July 12: Sierra Ferrell (Sold Out)

July 14: Ripe featuring special guest Hacky Turtles

July 21: Here Come The Mummies with Desmond Jones

July 23: Stephen Marley with special guest Subatomic Sound System

July 29: Shakey Graves and Lucius (Sold Out)

Aug. 9: Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon and Yonder Mountain String Band (Low-Ticket Warning)

Aug. 22: The Beths with Disq

Aug. 30: Murder By Death with special guest Laura Jane Grace

Sept. 12: PUP with Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Sept. 22: Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers