Full Calendar Lineup Revealed For Ting Pavilion’s Fridays After Five

June 21, 2023 – CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (CelebrityAccess) – Ting Pavilion and Starr Hill Presents are proud to announce the full lineup for Charlottesville’s favorite live concert series, Fridays After Five, presented by Bud Light. The concert series will continue this year through September 8.

The summer schedule features local artists performing various musical styles; there is something for everyone. So unwind each Friday evening at this fabulous and free Charlottesville institution.

Bud Light Concert Series

Monday, June 12 – Charlie Puth / Blue DeTiger

Thursday, June 15 – The Wood Brothers / Shovels & Rope

Thursday, June 22 – Nickel Creek / Hawktail

Wednesday, July 11 – The Head and the Heart / Illiterate Light / Landon Elliot / Deau Eyes

Wednesday, July 19 – Kidz Bop

Saturday, August 5 – Dwight Yoakam / The Mavericks / 49 Winchester

Wednesday, September 20 – Tash Sultana

Sunday, October 1 – Dropkick Murphys / The Interrupters / Jesse Ahern