Full Calendar Lineup Revealed For Ting Pavilion’s Fridays After Five

June 21, 2023 – CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (CelebrityAccess) – Ting Pavilion and Starr Hill Presents are proud to announce the full lineup for Charlottesville’s favorite live concert series, Fridays After Five, presented by Bud Light. The concert series will continue this year through September 8.
The summer schedule features local artists performing various musical styles; there is something for everyone. So unwind each Friday evening at this fabulous and free Charlottesville institution.
Bud Light Concert Series
Monday, June 12 – Charlie Puth / Blue DeTiger
Thursday, June 15 – The Wood Brothers / Shovels & Rope
Thursday, June 22 – Nickel Creek / Hawktail
Wednesday, July 11 – The Head and the Heart / Illiterate Light / Landon Elliot / Deau Eyes
Wednesday, July 19 – Kidz Bop
Saturday, August 5 – Dwight Yoakam / The Mavericks / 49 Winchester
Wednesday, September 20 – Tash Sultana
Sunday, October 1 – Dropkick Murphys / The Interrupters / Jesse Ahern