The Cheat Code Podcast: Why Does Metadata Matter

On Episode 65 of The Cheat Code, our hosts delve into various captivating topics. From the significance of tattoos from fans and the importance of owning your content to the critical role of metadata and why it matters. They shed light on the power of filtering the information you consume, ensuring it drives you toward action. Additionally, our hosts provide valuable insights on creating feedback forms for records, enabling you to build a valuable database and generate leads for your rollout. They also ponder whether the best artists are truly business-minded and emphasize the relentless work ethic required to outperform everyone else. Join us as we explore the profound connection between energy, leadership, and team dynamics. Get ready to uncover the secrets to success in the ever-evolving music industry.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 8th, 2023, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm (EST), and prepare for an extraordinary journey towards achievement. Only a few brave individuals will blaze a path to triumph. Are you one of them? The countdown has begun, and the stage is set for an unforgettable expedition toward entrepreneurial success!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cheat-code-live-tickets-658106102067

YouTube:

Spotify Player:

Apple Player: