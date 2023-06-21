UTA Officially Opens Its New Office In London

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) –Talent, entertainment, and sports agency UTA announced the opening of its new office in London.

Located in the heart of London’s entertainment district, UTA’s office occupies two floors at 1 Newman Street W1, at the intersection of Fitzrovia and Soho.

The offices were designed by architectural firms Gensler and Modus Workspace, and will house UTA’s London music division, as well as agents who represent clients from across the entertainment space, including production arts and podcasting, to endorsements and voiceovers, entertainment marketing as well as advisory services through UTA-owned MediaLink.

UTA’s London office will continue to be co-led by legendary music agents Neil Warnock MBE and Obi Asika.

“London is one of the world’s great cultural and commercial centers, and this expansion reflects UTA’s growing investment in bringing U.K. and European clients more opportunities to make an impact around the world,” said Jeremy Zimmer, CEO and co-founder of UTA. “We’re excited to move into our new London home, creating a vibrant hub for our expanding team and range of capabilities across entertainment, sports and business.”