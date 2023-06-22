AEG Teaming With Environmental Fintech Company Future For Carbon Offset Program At The Electric Forest Festival

SILVER SPRING, Md. (CelebrityAccess) — Climate-focused fintech firm Future announced its teaming up with AEG for a Carbon Offset Partnership for AEG’s Electric Forest in 2023.

As part of the partnership, Future will offset Electric Forest’s Scope 1 and 2 emissions for every fan who signs up for Futurecard, a free Visa debit card that rewards its members with benefits that contribute positively to our planet.

Additionally, Forest Family Future members can offset more carbon by completing ‘Missions’ in the Future app. Future’s Missions reward fans for switching to climate-friendly alternatives such as electric rideshares and scooters, to refurbished technology, EVs, heat pumps, and renewable electricity.

Every ton of CO2e Future members reduce gets tracked and verified, and Future pays $90 for each ton of carbon reduced, the company claims.