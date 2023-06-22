The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Jack Tempchin

Jack Tempchin wrote “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” hear how it ended up on the first Eagles album. Tempchin also wrote “Slow Dancing,” as well as co-writing “Already Gone” with Robb Strandlund, “You Belong to the City” and “Smuggler’s Blues” with Glenn Frey, and composing “Someone That You Used to Know” for George Jones. Find out how Tempchin navigated the waters from San Diego to Hollywood, as a solo artist as well as a member of the Funky Kings.

