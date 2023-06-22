LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Musical satirist, author and comedian, Randy Rainbow, shared the details of his upcoming Randy Rainbow for President Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour gets underway at Denver’s Paramount Theatre on October 11th with additional shows scheduled across the U.S. before wrapping at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre on February 3rd, 2024.

For the tour, Rainbow will take on current topics and politicians while bringing fan favorite videos and parody songs to live on stage.

During performances, Rainbow will be supported by Broadway musicians and the tour will feature live audience interaction and original songs written by Rainbow with Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns) and Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast).

Ticket presales for the tour begin on June 20th followed by a general onsale on June 23rd.

RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR DATES:

Wed Oct 11 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Thu Oct 12 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

Fri Oct 13 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Theatre

Sat Oct 14 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

Thu Oct 19 – Ridgefield, CT – The Ridgefield Playhouse*

Fri Oct 20 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Sat Oct 21 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre*

Fri Oct 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City

Sat Oct 28 – Storrs, CT– Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts*

Fri Nov 03 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sat Nov 04 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater

Fri Dec 01 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

Sat Dec 02 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Fri Dec 08 – Dayton, OH – Victoria Theatre

Fri Dec 29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Fri Jan 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Sat Jan 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sun Jan 21 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Fri Jan 26 – Las Vegas, NV – The Mirage Theatre

Sat Jan 27 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sun Dec 03 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts*

Sat Dec 09 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater*

Fri Feb 02 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sat Feb 03 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

*Not A Live Nation Date