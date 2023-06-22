At Least 90 Injured In Hail Storm At Red Rocks

MORRISON, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Music fans at a Louis Tomlinson show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater were pelted with hail during a concert on Wednesday, leaving dozens injured and forcing the postponement of the show.

According to the Associated Press, as many as 90 people were treated for injuries from the storm, including 7 who were transported to an area hospital.

Some of the injuries, which included broken bones, were inflicted by the golf ball-sized hail, while others were sustained by fans while seeking shelter. However, a spokesperson for local fire rescue responders told the AP that none of the injuries were life threatening.

The AP reported that the inclement weather began just as fans were arriving at the venue ahead of the show. and lasted for about ten minutes.

“We were hiding under this like plastic sign, but it was super windy, and we were trying to hold it above us on our heads but then our hands were getting hit with the hail,” Nicole Criner told the AP “We weren’t completely sheltered so we got hit on our shoulders and our back.”

Following the hail, the concert, which featured headliner Louis Tomlinson, was postponed. Tomlinson took to social media to tell fans he was “devastated” that he didn’t get to perform and pledged to return.