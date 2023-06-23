Notes Live Has Chosen Gainesville (Georgia) For Second Live Music & Entertainment Campus

GAINESVILLE, GA (CelebrityAccess) – Notes Live, the rapidly growing music venue and hospitality company, has picked Gainesville, GA, as its second operating venue – following the success of opening the base venue in Colorado Springs, CO.

Notes Live’s eagerly awaited entertainment campus features the impressive Boot Barn Hall music venue and the Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern restaurant. The grand opening weekend, scheduled for July 7 – 8, will be headlined by chart-topping country singer-songwriter Josh Turner (July 7) and Country Music Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs (July 8).

Recognizing the need for high-quality music and entertainment venues in markets with growing populations, The company plans to expand nationwide. By the end of 2023 or early 2024, they aim to begin construction in six additional markets, with six more planned over the next five years. The company is preparing to initiate a public offering to facilitate this growth.

Located about an hour outside of Atlanta, the Boot Barn Hall in Gainesville is a state-of-the-art complex spanning 14,500 finished square feet. The venue boasts stunning floor-to-ceiling beetle-kill pine walls, including 3,575 square feet of mezzanine seating and 15 private suites. Equipped with a remarkable $1.5 million audio and visual system, the Boot Barn Hall promises an unparalleled concert experience.

Adjoining the Boot Barn Hall, the Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern restaurant will be a haven for food enthusiasts. Its scratch kitchen will serve American classics and Southern staples, featuring the largest smoker in northern Georgia. The restaurant’s waiting space will showcase repurposed pews from the historic local First Methodist Church of Gainesville. They are curated through a unique partnership with Gainesville’s Arts Council. With innovative two-story architecture and Bourbon Bar stocked with exclusive and rare spirits, the Bourbon Brothers will leave a lasting impression.

In 2022, Notes Live and its founder, JW Roth, announced its expansion into emerging markets, including Colorado Springs, CO; Gainesville, GA; and Murfreesboro, TN. The company prides itself on identifying regions with vibrant, growing populations but needs high-quality music and entertainment venues. Their commitment to offering premium concert experiences with exceptional sound, sightlines, and elevated food and beverage options has earned them recognition.