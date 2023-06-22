Live Nation Sweden Appoints Eva Alm As Head of Sustainability

STOCKHOLM, SE (Vip-booking) – Eva Alm has been appointed the new Head of Sustainability for Live Nation Sweden, assuming her new role on August 7.

In her position, Alm will be responsible for advancing and enhancing Live Nation`s sustainability initiatives, which include overseeing the sustainability efforts of Sweden Rock Festival and the subsidiary Luger.

Alm brings her valuable experience as the sustainability manager at Espresso House Group, where she successfully developed and implemented sustainability strategies. She has also held leadership positions in the hotel and hospitality industry and possesses a background in business leadership and international development cooperation.

Live Nation’s commitment to sustainability extends throughout its global operations and festivals, with sustainability reports being produced for each event worldwide. Notable festivals in Sweden, such as Åre Sessions, Sweden Rock Festival, Lollapalooza Stockholm, and Way Out West, have implemented sustainability measures. Way Out West, for instance, became the world’s first ISO 20121-certified music festival in 2013, highlighting its dedication to sustainability.

At Lollapalooza Stockholm, food and drink offerings are central to the festival experience. This year, the festival plans to introduce a self-produced organic sparkling wine in aluminum cans to promote more sustainable deliveries and reduce the use of disposable materials on-site.

Mattias Behrer, CEO of Live Nation Sweden, emphasized the importance of sustainability as an integral part of their decision-making process, aiming to inspire fans, employees, artists, and partners to contribute to positive change.

Alm expressed her excitement about joining Live Nation Sweden and contributing to the advancement of sustainability work while aligning with the company`s ambitious business and sustainability goals.