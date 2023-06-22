Country Artist Orville Peck Postpones Shows To Focus on ‘Mental & Physical Health’

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Country artist Orville Peck (born Daniel Pitout) announced Wednesday (June 21) he’s postponing the remaining shows on his Bronco tour in order to focus on his mental and physical health. The North American tour just kicked off on Tuesday (June 20).

The singer, a member of the LGBTQ+ community is known for his overtly sexual lyrics and the masks he wears on his face. In a statement posted to Instagram (IG), Peck said that taking this time away is “one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make.”

“I am completely heartbroken as I share this news, but I have made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone all of my upcoming shows effective immediately,” Peck, real name Daniel Pitout, wrote.

“This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I’ve come to realize that my current mental and physical health won’t allow me to bring you my best,” the 35-year-old South African native continued. “My fans mean the absolute world to me and I am so incredibly thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket to come and see us play. I do not take it for granted.”

The dates on the tour started with an opening sold-out show at Madison Square Garden’s Theater in NYC and were to pick up on August 10 at Santa Fe Brewing Company (The Bridge) in New Mexico. The rest of the tour was set to make steps in Omaha, Kansas City, and more.