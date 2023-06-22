Terrapin Station Entertainment Forms Partnership With Several Major League Soccer Teams

SANTA MONICA, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Terrapin Station Entertainment (TSE) – a Sony Music Masterworks company, has announced the expansion of its sports and stadium events division – Terrapin Station Sports (TSS). Under the Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union leadership, nine Major League Soccer (MLS) teams have collaborated with the award-winning live entertainment production company to host more major concerts and events at their venues.

The expansion with MLS clubs adds to TSS’ existing partnerships with Major League Baseball (MLB) and National Football League (NFL) franchises, including St. Louis Cardinals’ Busch Stadium, Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium and many more. CEO Jonathan Shank, EVP Business Development Steven Lundy, and partnership development and strategy executive Andrew Pauls oversee the division.

“Thanks to the leadership of the Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union MLS clubs, we’re honored and excited to be partnering with nine MLS teams across the country to represent their amazing stadiums for live concerts and events,” said Lundy. “We see tremendous potential for these stadiums to become active live concert venues with premium programming while also being a new category of first-class venues for artists to play to their fans.”

“We have incredible relationships with Tim McDermott, the Philadelphia Union and all of the MLS clubs who are part of this new partnership with Terrapin Station Sports, and we share a collective vision that will benefit our clubs, our venues and most importantly, our cities and the year-round fan experience,” said Columbus Crew President of Business Operations Kristin Bernert. “Lower.com Field and each of the stadiums in the network are phenomenal destinations for sports and entertainment, and by working together, we have a significant opportunity to increase the number of major events we host while further showcasing our facilities and cities to a global audience.”

“The Philadelphia Union is proud to launch this initiative alongside the tremendous leadership of Columbus Crew, Kristin Bernert and other MLS clubs. Given their industry reputation and proven track record, TSE is the perfect partner to guide us in this endeavor,” said Philadelphia Union President Tim McDermott. “Major League Soccer boasts some of the most impressive, intimate venues nationwide. We look forward to inviting music lovers to Subaru Park to enjoy amazing sightlines and fan experience alongside their favorite artist.”

“This all started a handful of years ago consulting for a couple of Major League Baseball teams,” Shank told VenuesNow. “It’s been amazing to watch the incredible growth of this division of our company. We look forward to supporting and connecting these teams into the marketplace to bring more live events and shows to their stadiums.”

Working alongside team partners, TSS liaises with the live entertainment industry, including promoters, agents and more, to generate more live opportunities for their partner stadiums. TSS serves as a resource to all parties to ensure that their partners’ stadiums are well-programmed with the leading live entertainment in the world.

Shank founded Terrapin Station in 2020 and since has produced Disney Junior Live On Tour, Bob Marley’s “One Love Experience,” “Deal Or No Deal Live,” and many more. The growth of TSS isn’t a complete surprise for the pioneering entertainment company, with special stadium events coming up, including Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at AT&T Stadium, Guns N’ Roses at Busch Stadium, and many more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Terrapin Station Sports Partners include:

MLS

Columbus – Lower.com Field

Philadelphia – Subaru Park

New York/New Jersey – Red Bull Arena

FC Dallas – Toyota Stadium

Orlando – Exploria Stadium

Salt Lake – America First Field

Minnesota – Allianz Field

Houston Dynamo FC – Shell Energy Stadium

FC Cincinnati – TQL Stadium

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals – Busch Stadium

Milwaukee Brewers – American Family Field

Cleveland Guardians – Progressive Field

Tampa Bay Rays – Tropicana Field, Al Lang Stadium

NFL

Washington Commanders – FedExField

Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium, Ford Center