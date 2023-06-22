Vocalist and Songwriter Joey Tempest Signs Publishing Deal With Primary Wave Music

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave Music (PWM), one of the world’s leading independent publishers of iconic and legendary music, has announced its partnership with the critically acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Joey Tempest. The deal will see the publisher acquire a portion of the singer’s music publishing catalog across five albums.

The deal includes some of Tempest’s most well-known songs featured on albums that have appeared in the Top 20 of Billboard’s Top 200, the Top 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100, and have gone on to sell more than ten million albums worldwide. Tempest’s number one hit, “The Final Countdown,” is also included in the partnership. “The Final Countdown” is considered Tempest’s most famous single and shot to the Top 10 of the Billboard 100 upon release. It was an instant success worldwide, reaching No. 1 in 25 countries. Additional songs included in the deal are his worldwide Top 10 hits “Rock The Night,” “Superstitious,” and his highest-charting single “Carrie.”

Terms of the deal also include access to Primary Wave’s marketing team and publishing infrastructure, which includes digital strategy, licensing, synch opportunities, and film and TV production.

Of the partnership, Tempest said, “Feels great to add another partner to our team that will work and helps spread the music. As a songwriter, it’s a privilege to have part of my catalog in the same place as one of my heroes, Bob Marley. I feel my songs are in good hands and will benefit from the experience and expertise of my new friends in New York.”

Lexi Todd, Vice President, Business and Legal Affairs at PWM, added, “We are thrilled to welcome legendary songwriter Joey Tempest to the Primary Wave roster. His songs will continue to Rock The Night for generations to come, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce this new partnership.”

Tempest was born in Stockholm, Sweden, on August 19, 1963. Tempest is a vocalist and principal songwriter of the band Europe. Learning to play piano and guitar at the age of eight after hearing David Bowie and Elton John on the radio, he went on to admire bands like Thin Lizzy, Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple.

In 1979 he formed the band Force with guitarist John Norum, drummer Tony Reno and bassist Peter Olsson. Three years later, Force changed its name to Europe and won the national talent contest Rock-SM, resulting in a contract with Hot Records.

2004 saw the release of Europe’s Start from the Dark, featuring the band’s classic line-up. The follow-up, Secret Society, was released in 2006, and Last Look at Eden in 2009. By 2017 Tempest and Europe had released three additional albums – Bag Of Bones (2012), War Of Kings (2015), and their latest album, Walk The Earth, recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in 2017.

2023 will see the official Europe Documentary, a 40th-anniversary tour, and new music. Tempest resides in London, UK, with his wife, Lisa and their two sons.