Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Inside Out with Paul Mecurio
The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Christopher Andersen - NY Time Bestselling Author on The Royal Family and The Kennedys

The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Christopher Andersen – NY Time Bestselling Author on The Royal Family and The Kennedys

Staff Writer  Contact MePosted on
14 0

Having written extensively about the Royal Family for 2 decades, Chris has incredible, intriguing insight into the inner workings and complex relationship of The Royal Family.  In talking about his NEW book about Harry and Megan, Chris gives never-before-heard details about tensions and jealousy between William and Harry dating back to when they were small children, how the Queen truly felt about Harry and Meghan leaving the Royal family, Charles’ REAL relationship with his sons and mother, and much more.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now