Doja Cat Details Her First North American Arena Run

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — GRAMMY award-winning recording artist Doja Cat announced plans for her first North American tour.

Produced by Live Nation, Doja Cat’s 24-date “Scarlet Tour” kicks off at San Francisco’s Chase Center on October 31st and will hit major markets across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping at Chicago’s United Center on December 13th.

Bronx-based rapper Ice Spice and Tampa-based rapper and singer Doechii will provide support on select dates.

For the tour, Doja Cat is offering a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans that include options such as a photo op in front of the stage, pre-show VIP Lounge access, specially designed VIP gift items and more.

Ticket sales will be conducted via advanced registration to help filter out bots and scalpers. Fans can register now through Sunday, June 25th at 10 PM PT HERE. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting Wednesday, June 28. A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on sale starting Friday, June 30th.

TOUR DATES:

Tue Oct 31 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Thu Nov 02 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Fri Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Sun Nov 05 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

Mon Nov 06 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Wed Nov 08 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Fri Nov 10 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Mon Nov 13 Austin, TX Moody Center

Wed Nov 15 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Thu Nov 16 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Sun Nov 19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Tue Nov 21 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

Fri Nov 24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Sun Nov 26 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Mon Nov 27 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Wed Nov 29 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Thu Nov 30 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sat Dec 02 Boston, MA TD Garden

Mon Dec 04 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Thu Dec 07 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Fri Dec 08 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Sun Dec 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Mon Dec 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Wed Dec 13 Chicago, IL United Center