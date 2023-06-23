Doja Cat Details Her First North American Arena Run

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — GRAMMY award-winning recording artist Doja Cat announced plans for her first North American tour.
Produced by Live Nation, Doja Cat’s 24-date “Scarlet Tour” kicks off at San Francisco’s Chase Center on October 31st and will hit major markets across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping at Chicago’s United Center on December 13th.
Bronx-based rapper Ice Spice and Tampa-based rapper and singer Doechii will provide support on select dates.
For the tour, Doja Cat is offering a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans that include options such as a photo op in front of the stage, pre-show VIP Lounge access, specially designed VIP gift items and more.
Ticket sales will be conducted via advanced registration to help filter out bots and scalpers. Fans can register now through Sunday, June 25th at 10 PM PT HERE. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting Wednesday, June 28. A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on sale starting Friday, June 30th.
TOUR DATES:
Tue Oct 31 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Thu Nov 02 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Fri Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Sun Nov 05 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
Mon Nov 06 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Wed Nov 08 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Fri Nov 10 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Mon Nov 13 Austin, TX Moody Center
Wed Nov 15 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Thu Nov 16 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sun Nov 19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Tue Nov 21 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
Fri Nov 24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Sun Nov 26 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Mon Nov 27 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Wed Nov 29 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Thu Nov 30 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Sat Dec 02 Boston, MA TD Garden
Mon Dec 04 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Thu Dec 07 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Fri Dec 08 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
Sun Dec 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Mon Dec 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Wed Dec 13 Chicago, IL United Center