Elle King Joins Campaign To Preserve Rockwood Music Hall, Releases New Song With Diplo

June 25, 2023 – NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Elle King proves why her music is as genre-fluid as her fans’ playlists. The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter and Diplo have teamed on “Without You,” released Friday (June 23). The song is also accompanied by a music video that was filmed during the CMA Fest.

In addition, King has joined the Campaign to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall in New York City. The iconic venue has hosted over 75,000 shows and helped launch the careers of thousands of artists. The benefit concert series will kick off June 30 with a performance by Sara Bareilles, who leads the campaign. King will headline a show there on July 31 and the series also includes performances by Chris Thile, Ingrid Michaelson and more.

King celebrated the beginning of her summer tour season last night with an hour-long set to a massive festival crowd at Summerfest in Milwaukee. The show also featured CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter Eric Church.

On Saturday (June 24), King also participated in the Boise Music Festival, including performances by Jelly Roll and Ludacris. Today (June 25), she headlines the Sun Valley Museum of Arts Summer Concert and Monday (June 26), she joins Melissa Etheridge in Salt Lake City for the Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series.

Earlier this month, she hosted CMA Fest and the Music Event of Summer with Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson in Nashville. The three-hour primetime concert special will air on July 19 with performances by some of the biggest names in music.