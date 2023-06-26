Billy Crystal, Barry Gibb, And Queen Latifah Are Among The 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced the 2023 recipients of the 46th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements.

Recipients for 2023 include comedian Billy Crystal, noted soprano Renée Fleming; singer-songwriter and co-founder of the Bee Gees, Barry Gibb, rapper, singer, and actress Queen Latifah; and singer Dionne Warwick.

“The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes artists who have made profound contributions to the cultural life of our nation,” stated Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein. “A true comedic icon and multi-talented artist since the 1980s who has kept millions laughing around the world, Billy Crystal is responsible for some of the most memorable stand-up moments and hilarious Hollywood scenes in the last half-century; Barry Gibb, along with his late brothers Robin and Maurice, set the music world on fire in the ‘60s and later defined the modern dance era with their trademark falsetto sound and groove style, becoming a pop superstar group for the ages; fittingly known as ‘America’s soprano,’ the beloved opera star Renée Fleming has captivated audiences worldwide with her luminous voice, incomparable artistry, and a knack for bringing opera into the mainstream for more than four decades; as the ‘First Lady of Hip Hop,’ Queen Latifah shaped and innovated the art form in its earliest days, representing black women everywhere and using the idiom to become a powerful voice for change; and soulful songstress Dionne Warwick has blazed a trail with her signature voice, scintillating presence, and trove of hits that has become a soundtrack of inspiration for generations of artists and audiences.”

The Honoree selection process includes solicitation of recommendations from former Honorees, the artistic community, the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees, and the general public. This year’s selected Honorees were chosen based on the recommendation of the Center’s Special Honors Advisory Committee, which is chaired by David Bohnett and includes past Honors recipients and distinguished artists Julie Andrews, Gloria Estefan, Herbie Hancock, Judith Jamison, Lionel Richie, and John Williams, as well as David M. Rubenstein, Deborah F. Rutter, Bryan Lourd, Cappy McGarr, Shonda Rhimes, and Daryl Roth.

The 46th annual Kennedy Center Honors will air on the CBS Television Network for the 46th year and stream on Paramount+ with former honoree Gloria Estefan returning for her third year as host of the event. The Kennedy Center Honors Founding Producer is George Stevens, Jr.