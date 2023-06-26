Elton John Closes Glastonbury With A Record-Breaking Set

PILTON, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Sir Elton John put the capstone on the final show of what may be his final tour with a record-breaking performance as he closed out the final night of Glastonbury 2023.

John performed the two-hour set in front of an estimated 120,000 fans on Sunday night, revisiting a selection of his fan favorites and greatest hits.

At the same time, more than 7.3 million fans tuned in to watch the performance on BBC One, which amounts to the largest ever overnight audience, according to the BBC.

During the performance, John addressed the audience, noting that it was an “emotional night” for him.

“It’s a very special and emotional night for me as it may be my last show in England, in Great Britain,” John told the audience during his show, adding “I’d better play well, and I’d better entertain you because you’ve been standing there so long.”

The show was part of John’s long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour which is now in its final stages after being on the road for several years with less than 10 shows to go before concluding in Stockholm in July.

The tour is now the highest grossing tour of all times according to Billboard, with box office receipts of $887m.