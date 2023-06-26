ESNS General Manager Dago Houben Steps Down

GRONINGEN, Netherlands (CelebrityAccess) — Dago Houben, the longtime general manager of ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announced plans to step down from his leadership role at the high profile music conference and festival.

Following Houben’s exit, ESNS announced that Frans Vreeke will serve as the organization’s interim director with Daniële Streep will act as deputy director while the event’s Supervisory Board conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

According to ESNS, Houben’s departure comes amid a difference of opinion within the ESNS leadership over the organization development of the event.

Houben joined ESNS in 2009 and oversaw the growth of the event to a globally respected platform for European pop music.

His accomplishments while at the helm of ESNS include securing multi-year European project grants, solid partnerships and a place in the basic cultural infrastructure (BIS) of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science.

He also led ESNS during the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, which brought music conferences and festivals to a halt, as well as the event’s post-pandemic revival with the 2023 edition of ESNS fully sold out, according to organizers.

“Dago was director since 2009, a very successful period for ESNS in which it has grown into a globally respected platform for European pop music. We thank him for his commitment,” stated ESNS Advisory Board Chairman Antje Diertens.

“It is with pride, but certainly also with sentiment, that I bid farewell to a great event and a wonderful organization with great cultural relevance. I thank everyone who has supported and assisted me and ESNS over the past years. It was a privilege to be able to lead this organization,” added Houben.