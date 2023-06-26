Travis Porter Signs With UAA

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — The Atlanta-based hip-hop group Travis Porter has signed an exclusive representation deal with Universal Attractions Agency.

The signing comes ahead of the release of the trio’s forthcoming LP titled “Streets R US” which features the single “Big God,” recorded with longtime collaborator Waka Flocka Flame.

While at UAA, Adam Zagor will serve as responsible agent for Travis Porter.

“I am really excited to work more closely with Travis Porter. I believe Travis Porter are only scratching the surface of their full potential, and I look forward to helping grow their careers,” Zagor said.

Travis Porter are best known for their hit singles “Bring It Back” and “Make It Rain,” and for a string of mixtapes that includes the hit “Who Is Travis Porter?”

They have also been active on the road, touring as part of the Millennium Tour: Turned Up Edition,” where the trio has performed their club hits alongside other popular artists of the era, including Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, and Bobby V.