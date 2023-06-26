Morgan Wallen Donates $100,000 To Help Rehab A Chicago Park

Morgan Wallen presents a $100k check towards revitalization of a baseball diamond at Chicago's Bessemer Park before the show on 6/23/23. (Photo IDs L to R: Jenna Sanchez, Cubs Charities Representative; Morgan Wallen; Rosa Escareño, General Superintendent & CEO of Chicago Park District)

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — The Morgan Wallen Foundation, a charity launched by country music icon Morgan Wallen, made a donation of $100,000 to support the revitalization of South Chicago’s Bessemer Park baseball field.

Ahead of the second of two shows Wallen performed at Chicago’s iconic Wrigley Field, Wallen was joined backstage for the check presentation by officials from Chicago Park District and the Chicago Cubs, as well as students from the nearby Baker and Bowen High Schools, who utilize the baseball fields.

Wallen’s donation, along with a previous $150k donation from Cubs Charities, brought the total donation for the field to $250k. The park will use the contribution to help defray the costs of the refurbishment of the field to a fully upgraded diamond with a new backstop, side wings and dugouts, including extended side wings, and will include rehabilitating the playing surface for multiple levels of play.

“Our mission with the Morgan Wallen Foundation is to support youth programs in the areas of sports and music. We are thrilled to donate $100k to Bessemer Park to give the kids a place to play ball here in South Chicago,” said Wallen. “This donation combined with being back on stage performing for my fans tonight at Wrigley is a true double header for me.”

“We are pleased that the Morgan Wallen Foundation is working with the Chicago Park District to enhance our Diamond Project commitment to Bessemer Park to completely renovate a baseball diamond,” said Keri Blackwell, deputy director of Cubs Charities. “The goal of our Diamond Project is to help improve the quality, safety and accessibility of playing fields across Chicago, and this donation will support a significant upgrade to the field for the benefit of South Chicago’s youth and families.”