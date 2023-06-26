Gov’t Mule Announces The Peace…Like A River World Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated jam legends Gov’t Mule announced a slew of new tour dates for both the U.S. and Europe.

The Peace…Like A River World Tour officially kicks off at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City on July 22nd with dates across the U.S. and Canada before concluding at RushSouth Fest in Columbus, Georgia, on October 15th.

In November, Gov’t Mule heads to the UK and Europe for a run of shows that starts at the The London Palladium on November 6th and wraps at Politeama Rossetti in Trieste, Italy, on November 21st.

Gov’t Mule then returns to the U.S. to close out 2023 with performances at The Met in Philadelphia and the Beacon Theatre in New York at the end of December.

The band is touring in support of their latest studio album, Peace…Like A River. Released on June 16th, the River was recorded during the same sessions as Heavy Load Blues at The Power Station New England with co-producer John Paterno (Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt, Los Lobos) alongside the band’s lead vocalist and songwriter, Warren Haynes.

Gov’t Mule has also confirmed Island Exodus 14 will return to Jewel Paradise Cove in Runaway Bay, Jamaica on January 14-28, 2024. All details, including the lineup, will be announced in early July.