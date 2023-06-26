Rival Entertainment To Debut The Highball Festival In Atlanta This Fall

ATLANTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) — Atlanta festival producer Rival Entertainment is teaming up the Georgia-based indie rock band Firebirds for Highball, a new music festival.

Set for Atlanta’s historic Pullman Train Yards on October 21 and 22, the Futurebirds-curated festival will feature performances from headliners Band of Horses and The Head and the Heart, as well as daily sets from Futurebirds.

The fest will also feature performances by Wednesday; a special reunion by The Whigs; Seratones; S.G. Goodman; T. Hardy Morris, and Hotel Fiction.

“It’s a wild, wild dream to have the chance to help curate a festival bill, full of some of our favorite bands and best friends, in our home state, not far from where a handful of us grew up and experienced live music for the first time,” says Futurebirds’ guitarist and singer Carter King. “It’s a full-circle experience, and we are extremely grateful for the opportunity. The lineup is insane; the venue is gorgeous. I can’t wait to see y’all out there in October.”

The festival will also feature on-site activations from presenting sponsors Pabst Blue Ribbon, The Georgia Hemp Company, Código 1530 Tequila, and Bulleit Frontier Whiskey.

Tickets for the inaugural Highball are on sale Thursday, June 29 at 12p EST at https://www.highball.live.