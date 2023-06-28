Casanova Facing 15 Years In Prison On Drug And Racketeering Charges

New York City (CelebrityAccess) – Casanova, the well-known recording artist whose legal name is Caswell Senior, has been handed a 15-year prison sentence after being convicted on multiple charges related to his leadership role in a violent drug gang. This sentencing comes as part of a wide-ranging federal prosecution of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods Gang, in which Senior was one of 18 individuals charged with various offenses, including racketeering, murder, narcotics, firearms, and fraud.

Federal Prosecutors accused Senior of actively participating in a shooting incident that took place in Florida on July 5, 2020, as well as a robbery in New York City on August 5, 2018. Additionally, he was implicated in a conspiracy to traffic over 100 kilograms of marijuana as part of the racketeering operation.

One particularly disturbing incident involved Senior’s alleged involvement in an altercation in 2018, which left a woman seriously injured. According to the prosecutors, Senior believed the woman had taken a photograph of him and a companion while they were seated in a booth, leading him to forcefully attempt to take her cellphone. During the altercation, an associate of Senior placed the woman in a chokehold, causing her to lose consciousness.

In 2022, Senior pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to conduct and participate in the affairs of a criminal enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity, as well as one count of conspiring to distribute over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

“Caswell Senior is not only a notorious recording artist but also a prominent leader of a ruthless street gang, and he attracts gang violence. At a crowded Miami house party, Senior personally discharged a firearm, causing serious injuries to a victim and sparking a shootout. Furthermore, Senior’s influence within the community played a pivotal role in the successful recruitment and expansion of the Gorilla Stone gang nationwide. Today’s sentencing, along with the other significant penalties imposed in this case, serves as a stark reminder that a life entangled in gang activities is not worth it and will result in many years behind bars,” stated Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.