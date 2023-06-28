Naxos Music Group Founder Klaus Heymann Honored By Brazil

HONG KONG (CelebrityAccess) — Klaus Heymann, founder and Chairman of the prominent classical music company Naxos Music Group, has been awarded the medal of Commander of the Order of Rio Branco by the Brazilian government for his contribution to Brazil’s classical music heritage.

Heymann was recognized for the award-winning Naxos series, the ‘Music of Brazil’ which includes music by Brazilian composers between the 18th and 20th century which was recorded by the Minas Gerais Philharmonic Orchestra, the Goiás Philharmonic Orchestra and the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra.

“When I was young, Brazil was the land of my dreams, and I was planning to emigrate and live there.’ The idea of living in Brazil did not become reality, but interest in the country remained. ‘Brazilian music has to be heard more in the world. Music publishers who control the works of the major composers have to make a greater effort to get the music performed. And we need more Brazilian musicians at an international level that can help promote the country’s music,” Heyman stated.

Heymann was presented with the honor by Consul General of Brazil in Hong Kong and Macau, Ambassador Manuel Innocencio de Lacerda Santos Jr.

“On behalf of the Brazilian government and people, I would like to congratulate Mr. Heymann for receiving the Commander of the Order of Rio Branco Award, one of the highest distinctions that Brazil can bestow upon a foreign citizen. We not only celebrate his extraordinary achievements but also express our heartfelt gratitude for his invaluable contributions to the cultural enrichment of our society. This recognition serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to the arts, his tireless efforts in fostering cultural understanding, and his deep appreciation for Brazil’s classical music heritage. He is an example of how one person can make a difference in the world through his work and his ideals. He is an inspiration for all of us who believe in the power of music to bring people together and to make our world a better place,” added Brazilian Consul General Lacerda Santos Jr.