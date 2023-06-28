James Blake Announces 2023 International Headline Tour

June 28, 2023 – NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer James Blake has released “Big Hammer,” with the accompanying music video directed by Oscar Hudson (Radiohead, Bonobo).

“Big Hammer” is the debut single from James’ forthcoming sixth studio album Playing Robots Into Heaven, which will be released on September 8 via Republic Records.

The next release follows the critically acclaimed Friends That Break Your Heart – Blakes’s highest charting album in the UK to date – and will see him once again return to the electronic roots of his Hessle, Hemlock and R&S records days. It will also give a nod to his latest creation, the CMYK event series with Rhonda INTL, which kicked off in Los Angeles (LA) last March and will be coming to London on July 6. All the CMYK events over the past year have sold out within minutes and have featured appearances from special guests, including Steve Lacy, Channel Tres and HAii, to name a few.

To mark the release of Playing Robots Into Heaven, Blake will embark on a headline international tour, with dates in the UK, Europe and North America. Kicking off at the Fabrique in Milan on September 18, it will see Blake travel to his hometown in London for an Alexandra Palace show on September 28 before wrapping up in LA on October 19. See below for a complete list of dates.

The artist presale began today (June 28) at noon ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday (June 30) at 10 am local time.

PLAYING ROBOTS INTO HEAVEN TRACKLISTING

1. Asking To Break

2. Loading

3. Tell Me

4. Fall Back

5. He’s Been Wonderful

6. Big Hammer

7. I Want You To Know

8. Night Sky

9. Fire The Editor

10. If You Can Hear Me

11. Playing Robots Into Heaven

JAMES BLAKE 2023 TOUR DATES

Sep 18 Milan, Italy Fabrique

Sep 21 Brussels, Belgium Forest National Club

Sep 22 Paris, France L’Olympia

Sep 24 Berlin, Germany UFO im Velodrom

Sep 26 Tilburg, Netherlands 013

Sep 28 London, UK Alexandra Palace

Oct 3 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

Oct 5 Queens, NY Knockdown Center

Oct 9 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct 10 Montreal, QC, Canada L’Olympia

Oct 12 Toronto, ON, Canada Rebel

Oct 14 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

Oct 16 San Francisco, CA The Masonic Theater

Oct 19 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Forever Cemetery