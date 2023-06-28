The ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Fest Set For The Wallis Annenberg Center

June 28, 2023 – LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The ASCAP Foundation and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts have announced The ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Fest. The two-week, in-person event series, held at The Wallis in Beverly Hills, gives emerging musical theatre composers the chance to learn from the industry’s leaders. The programming kicks off with three days of educational panels from July 11-13.

With support from the Gary Geld Musical Theatre Foundation, The ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Fest is set to be an amazing learning experience for musical theatre writers. The panels will explore the future of the musical theatre industry. The conversations will feature advice from top composers and industry executives, and there will be a special song feedback panel featuring John McGrew, Samantha Hilscher, Sarah McMullen, Elisa Rice and Stephen Chesley (Netflix).

ASCAP members participating in the sessions include Oscar, Grammy, Tony and Olivier Award-winning songwriters/producers Justin Paul and Benj Pasek (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land), screenwriter, Emmy-winning songwriter and ASCAP Foundation musical theatre workshop alumnus Cinco Paul (Despicable Me, Schmigadoon!) and Emmy-nominated songwriting duo and workshop alumni Michael Kooman and Chris Dimond (Ridley Jones, Vampirina).

The 2023 ASCAP Foundation/Universal Theatrical Group (UTG) Musical Theatre Workshop returns July 17-20 for the first time since the pandemic. The workshop is led by celebrated artistic director Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell). Emerging musical theatre composers are given the opportunity of a lifetime to workshop their new musicals. The program is composed of workshop sessions featuring prominent guests from all aspects of musical theater, including producers, directors, performers and composers.

“The ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Fest was inspired by Hollywood’s obsession with our fiercely talented ASCAP members and workshop alumni who are taking their musical projects to streaming services,” said The ASCAP Foundation Executive Director Nicole George-Middleton. “It promises to be an incredible opportunity for emerging music creators to learn from top industry executives and the best musical theatre talent.”

“The Wallis is proud to continue its valued partnership with ASCAP and The ASCAP Foundation to champion the singular art of musical theatre and foster emerging voices in the field,” said Robert van Leer, Executive Director & CEO of The Wallis. “Providing a mentorship program of this caliber with artists and executives of this stature has transformed The Wallis and Beverly Hills into a hub of innovation for musical theatre.”

Esteemed ASCAP member Gary Geld was a successful pop songwriter, record producer and musical theatre composer. Geld’s major songwriting credits include “Sealed with a Kiss,” “Hurting Each Other” and “Save Your Heart for Me.” Purlie marked his Broadway debut in 1970, followed by Shenandoah. Both shows received multiple Tony nominations.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

11:00 AM

Is Hollywood’s Obsession with Musical Theatre Talent Here to Stay?

2:00 PM

Using Social Media to Create a New Space for Musical Theatre

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

10:00 AM

Music Creators Roundtable

1:00 PM

Business As Usual: Best Practices for Getting Your Act Together

3:30 PM

From Despicable Me to Schmicago!: In Conversation with Cinco Paul

Thursday, July 13, 2023

11:00 AM

Kooman & Dimond: The Life Cycle of a Song Demo

2:00 PM

Song Feedback Panel: Words of Wisdom from Major Studio Execs

7:30 PM

Waving Through Their Window: An Evening with Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

WEEK 2: July 17-20

The ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Workshop will feature a different musical each night. Sessions will begin promptly at 7:30 PM from July 17-20.