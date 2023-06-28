Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean and More Set To Headline Covenant School Benefit Concert

June 28, 2023 – NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Several of Nashville’s Country Music community is set to come together on August 7, 2023, for A Covenant Knight at the Grand Ole Opry House.

The benefit concert, which will honor victims and families affected by the horrifying and tragic Covenant School shooting in March 2023, will feature performances by Jason Aldean, Morgan Wallen, Old Dominion, Lee Brice, Maddie & Tae, Jeffrey Steele, Needtobreathe, Anne Wilson and more.

American TV and radio broadcaster Storme Warren, best known as the former host of The Storm Warren Show on SiriusXM’s The Highway channel will serve as the evening’s host.

Opry Entertainment Group produces the show alongside two Covenant School parents and industry music veterans, Houston Phillips and Chad Schultz.

“This event stands as a powerful testament to the unwavering strength of Nashville’s country music community, friends, neighbors, and especially parents,” Phillips shares. “I was truly moved by the inherent goodness of those who offered support, no questions asked, as we worked to create an event that would lift up our community and contribute to Covenant School’s ongoing recovery efforts.”

A limited number of tickets ranging from $75-$200 will be available to the public on Friday (June 30) at 10 am CT via opry.com. All proceeds from the benefit concert will go to The Covenant School Community Fund for mental health support and to help ease the transition back into the school building. The funds will also help equip the school for a safe, prosperous new year together.

A Covenant Knight at the Grand Ole Opry House will air for six consecutive nights on the Circle Network, beginning August 19.