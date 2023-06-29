BEAT Music Fund Acquires Catalog of Chocolate Puma & The King Street Sounds Label

June 29, 2023 – NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – BEAT Music Fund, the first investment company focusing on the acquisition of music rights in the dance music genre from Armada Music, announced today (June 29) it has acquired the legendary label King Street Sounds and the master/publishing catalog of Chocolate Puma (Gaston Steenkist and René ter Horst). The announcement follows BEAT’s acquisitions of KMS Records’ master recordings catalog and ARTY’s master/publishing catalog as the company continues to announce at least one new deal every month in 2023.

“It is an honor to be trusted with these legendary catalogs, and I’m confident that we will add value through our vision and expertise,” said Maykel Piron, Armada Music and BEAT Music Fund CEO. “Partnering with King Street Sounds and Chocolate Puma signifies a big step for BEAT as we look to maintain and build upon the most respected catalogs in dance music. We look forward to working with Hisa, René and Gaston to represent their legacies in dance music and the extensive opportunities these partnerships bring to BEAT, Armada and these iconic catalogs.”

A trailblazer in the New York dance scene and the founder and sole owner of King Street Sounds, Hisa Ishioka sought to work with a company that would respect the catalog’s legacy while aiding in its continuation. King Street Sounds represent leading artists such as Dennis Ferrer, Kerri Chandler, Louie Vega, and Blaze, among many others.

The ongoing partnership grants BEAT ownership of King Street Sounds’ past and present catalog of master recordings and publishing catalog, with a mission to reinvigorate the catalog by optimizing and promoting it. As the company’s third and largest acquisition since launching in April 2023, the venture exemplifies the company’s commitment to honoring and representing the greatest in dance music. King Street Sounds will continue releasing new music and operating as a sub-label under Armada Music, with Ishioka as an A&R consultant.

“We’re thrilled about this alliance between King Street Sounds and Armada Music,” said Ishioka. “For over 30 years, we’ve been passionate about bringing people the best house music. With this new partnership, we look forward to our continued growth and keeping this great dance music vibing and thriving. We hope our music continues to touch people’s hearts and make the world brighter.”

In addition to the King Street Sounds partnership, BEAT has acquired the master and publishing catalog of Chocolate Puma, the duo consisting of celebrated Dutch producers René ter Horst and Gaston Steenkist, aka DJ Zki & Dobre or The Good Men. The acquisition includes the releases from 1991-2011 of René et Gaston, Klatsch, Jark Prongo, and Riva, allowing BEAT to add value while continuing the catalog’s legacy.

The catalog has seven singles that charted on the Dutch Top 50, plus UK Top No. 6 (“I Wanna Be U”), UK Top No. 2 (“Who Do You Love Now?”) and USA Dance No. 1 (“Give It Up”).

“It’s clear Maykel has a real love for our music and is genuinely passionate about giving our creations the attention they deserve,” ter Horst and Steenkist added. “With confidence and trust, we are placing BEAT in charge of our musical legacy. We’re excited about this new chapter.”