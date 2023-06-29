Notes Live Signs Deal With AEG Presents For Colorado Springs’ Sunset Amphitheater

June 29, 2023 – COLORADO SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) – Music venue and hospitality company Notes Live has partnered with global entertainment presenter AEG Presents for the forthcoming $55 million outdoor music coliseum Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, CO. Under the terms of the deal, The Sunset will present roughly 40 concerts every year in an 8,000-person state-of-the-art open-air amphitheater in the entertainment-rich Polaris Pointe development. In a true owner-operator partnership, AEG Presents will exclusively book the acts and run day-to-day operations, while Notes Live will continue to own the venue. The agreement is a ten-year term, with construction on The Sunset already underway – scheduled to open in 2024.

“I can’t express the magnitude of our excitement as we embark on this incredible journey alongside AEG Presents. This partnership solidifies and validates our business model and represents a truly exceptional alliance. Anytime you can do business with an Anschutz company, it’s an honor.” said Notes Live CEO JW Roth.

Brent Fedrizzi, Co-President and Chief Operations Officer (COO) of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, added, “We are looking forward to bringing World Class entertainment to Colorado Springs with the addition of the Sunset Amphitheatre and our new partnership with J.W. Roth and his team at Notes Live. This entertainment destination will be a crown jewel in the community for artists and fans to enjoy for years to come.”

The forthcoming new amphitheater will host some of the most significant touring acts in the country in style and comfort on the same campus as Notes Live’s current mid-sized music venue Boot Barn Hall. Designed by industry-renowned architects, The Sunset will offer an unparalleled view of the sun setting over Pikes Peak, right behind the stage as each concert begins, flanked by the United States Air Force Academy stadium on the left and the iconic Air Force chapel on the right. The Sunset will offer amenities like 92 VIP luxury firepit suites and a 20 million dollar signature fine dining seafood and chophouse with a rooftop bar carrying over 150 of the rarest bourbons in the world.

Notes Live has plans to begin construction in a half dozen markets by the end of 2023 or early 2024, with expansions to six additional markets planned over the next five years.