Influence Media Partners Acquires Music Catalog of Rapper and Producer Logic

June 29, 2023 – NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Influence Media Partners (Influence Media) have announced the acquisition of Grammy-nominated rapper and producer Logic’s music catalog encompassing 185 titles. The eight-figure deal features chart-topping tracks, including multi-platinum single “1-800-273-8255” ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid, “EVERYDAY” with Marshmello, “HOMICIDE” ft. Eminem, and “6 SUCKER FOR PAIN” with Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, Logic and Ty Dolla $ign ft. X Ambassadors.

“Making music has always been a creative outlet and a form of therapy for me, and I’ve been humbled by how deeply it has connected with people around the world,” said Logic. “It’s important to me that the positive messages of my music continue to reach new audiences, and I’m excited to partner with Rene and the Influence Media Partners team to make a further impact through creativity.”

“Logic is a changemaker with an independent mindset and entrepreneurial spirit. He’s proven himself to be a multifaceted artist who never confines himself to one box,” said Rene McLean, Influence Media Partner and Founding Advisor. “Logic has made a tangible impact not only on the music charts but on culture, and his commitment to destigmatizing and raising awareness around mental health issues is admirable. Influence Media is proud to partner with Logic to ensure his powerful body of work is heard for generations to come.”

The Logic deal further solidifies Influence Media’s investment in the future of hip-hop within the music publishing and content rights marketplace. In 2022, Influence Media acquired hundreds of titles by Grammy Award-winning rapper Future from 2004 to 2020. Aligned with their mission to bolster “modern evergreen” music, Influence Media will continue to expand the impact of Logic’s contribution to the music industry and its fans.

The news of the acquisition comes on the heels of the release of Logic’s eighth studio album College Park and the announcement of his US tour, Logic: The College Park Tour, with Special Guest Juicy J. College Park, marks Logic’s first independent release following his 10-year deal with Def Jam Records, where he released his 2017 album Everybody. Since then, Logic has had over 20 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and has collaborated with legendary artists like Eminem, RZA, Pusha T and Childish Gambino.

In 2022, Influence Media announced a $750 million fund platform backed by BlackRock, Inc. and Warner Music Group to invest in high-value compositions from artists with global reach, growth potential and streaming success. The fund has resulted in over 25 music catalogs from Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated artists, including country superstar Blake Shelton, producing team The Stereotypes, Puerto Rican songwriter-producer Tainy, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, and more.