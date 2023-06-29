Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation & Tractor Supply Award $250k To Numerous Animal Shelters

June 29, 2023 – NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music superstar and passionate champion of rescue animals Miranda Lambert and her MuttNation Foundation, with Tractor Supply Company, have joined forces for the third year in a row.

Their collaboration aims to contribute over $250,000 to animal shelters nationwide. Utilizing MuttNation’s Mutts Across America initiative, a shelter or foster-based rescue in each state, Washington, DC, and an additional “wildcard” selection will receive an unexpected $5,000 grant as a token of recognition.

“Mutts Across America is MuttNation’s cornerstone – it was our first signature program,” Lambert said via a press release. “These grants give us a chance to show our appreciation and spotlight shelters nationwide for their year-round hard work to improve shelter pets’ lives. We’re so proud to partner with Tractor Supply on this and other programs, allowing us to elevate our goals and increase the number of animals’ lives we can change.”

For the past nine years, MuttNation’s Mutts Across America program has been providing assistance to over 450 shelters, offering grants totaling more than $1.75 million.

“Shelter pets have our hearts at Tractor Supply,” shares Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. “Miranda’s passion for this cause and the work she has done through MuttNation truly inspire us, and supporting their work is a privilege and joy. These shelters are saving the lives of animals and pets and providing the care they need as they wait for their future owners.”

Tractor Supply and MuttNation Foundation have collaborated on multiple initiatives since 2019, including the Relief for Rescues Fund, assisting during floods, fires, hurricanes, tornadoes, and hoarding situations.

Tractor Supply is the exclusive retailer of MuttNation pet products, with a percentage of all MuttNation sales going to the MuttNation Foundation to further support its mission to promote and facilitate the adoption of shelter pets.