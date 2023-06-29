UK Agent Lucy Dickins To Receive Music Industry Trusts Award

June 29, 2023 – LONDON, UK (VIP-Booking) UK agent Lucy Dickins will be honored at this year’s Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) in London, acknowledging her impressive career spanning over 25 years.

The prestigious MITS Award, now in its 32nd year, will be presented to Dickins on November 6 during a gala ceremony held at The Great Room, Grosvenor House Hotel. This event aims to support two prominent music charities in the UK, namely The BRIT Trust and Nordoff & Robbins.

As a renowned music agent, Dickins represents a diverse roster of artists, including the internationally acclaimed Adele, as well as Mumford & Sons, Stormzy, SAULT, Cleo Sol, Little Simz, James Blake, and Jamie T. Additionally, she represents Grammy nominees such as Hot Chip, Bryan Ferry, and Laura Marling, along with popular singer-songwriters Rex Orange County and Mabel.

Dickins also nurtures rising talent, including artists like Reneé Rapp, David Kushner, and Katie Gregson-MacLeod.

Since joining William Morris Endeavor (WME) four years ago, Dickins has made a transformative impact on the company. Her remarkable achievements include making key agent and executive hires, as well as successfully booking over 40,000 dates in 2022 alone.

As WME’s global head of Contemporary Music and Touring, Dickins oversees all aspects of the agency’s contemporary music and touring business across various locations, including Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville, London, and Sydney.

Dickins’ journey in the music industry began as a junior product manager at the independent UK record label PWL. She then joined International Booking Talent (ITB) in the early 1990s, where her talent and dedication led to her rapid ascent through the ranks at the world-renowned agency.

Notably, her family has a deep-rooted connection to the music industry, with her grandfather founding the iconic music weekly the New Musical Express (NME), her father establishing ITB in 1978 with prestigious clients such as Bob Dylan and Neil Young, and her uncle heading Warner Music in the UK. Furthermore, her brother is the head of management company September Management, which represents artists like Adele.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Dickins actively contributes to promoting diversity and inclusion within the industry. She is a member of Endeavor’s Diversity and Inclusion working group, which focuses on amplifying marginalized voices and advancing the company`s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Dickins will join an illustrious list of past MITS recipients, including esteemed figures like Annie Lennox OBE, Kylie Minogue, Emma Banks, Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Rob Stringer, Sir Lucian Grainge, Ahmet Ertegun, Michael Eavis CBE, Pete Tong MBE, and Roger Daltrey CBE. Last year’s ceremony was held in memory of the late music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards MBE, marking the first posthumous award in MITS history.

Expressing her gratitude, Dickins said, “I’m truly humbled by this recognition and honored by the many colleagues and clients I’ve had the privilege to work with throughout my career and at WME. The live music industry has faced numerous challenges, but we always emerge stronger because of the artists and their fans, who are at the heart of what we do. It has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grow in this industry, serving our clients and their teams, and I look forward to celebrating with the individuals who have been instrumental in my journey.”