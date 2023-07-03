Ed Sheeran Breaks Single-Show Attendance Record At Gillette Stadium

July 3, 2023 – FOXBORO, MA (CelebrityAccess) – Multiple Grammy Award-winning global superstar Ed Sheeran took to the Gillette Stadium stage on Friday and Saturday (June 30 and July 1) as part of his + – = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour). He was joined by John Mayer (June 30) and Little Big Town (July 1). According to Gillette Stadium, He also broke the single-show attendance record for Saturday’s performance.

In a statement released today (July 3), the stadium said Sheeran “had a venue-record 71,723 in attendance” According to the stadium website, Gillette holds 64,628 for football. However, concert attendance can vary based on different stage sizes and set-ups. Sheeran’s Saturday show bested the previous mark set by U2 in 2009 during their 360° Tour.

Gillette was the first NFL stadium Sheeran had ever headlined, and his recent shows marked his sixth and seventh time performing in the home the New England Patriots built.

That “just broke the Gillette Stadium single-show attendance record” feeling 🤩 pic.twitter.com/I8sP7Lc43r — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) July 2, 2023

The stadium quoted Sheeran in a tweet saying:

“I have so much history at this place. I really think that this is my favorite place to play in the United States, honestly. I’m not saying that lightly. There are a lot of cool places in the States, right, but I have a real connection here. I’m going to get emotional. I love… pic.twitter.com/vYQDrv4PKo — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) July 1, 2023

“This was actually the first NFL stadium that I ever played solo, and I’m so happy to be here,” Sheeran, dressed in a “Foxborough” shirt, told the crowd early in the set on Friday. “After tomorrow, it’ll actually be the place in the United States of America that I’ve played the most.”

Earlier in the day Saturday, Sheeran surprised a group of young musicians in Boston and invited them to his concert that night.