Tidal Joins Apple and Amazon Music In Price Increase. Will Spotify Follow?

July 3, 2023 – (HYPEBOT) – Tidal will join Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and most other music streaming services in raising its monthly subscription from $9.99 to $10.99 monthly in the U.S.

Tidal’s price hike will begin on August 1st.

Image: Reddit
Spotify is taking a different route.

If recent reports are accurate, Spotify’s base price will remain $9.99, with the streamer adding a new ‘Supremium’ tier.

The new plan will reportedly include HiFi audio and more audiobook access. It will launch first in non-U.S. markets later this year.

